The Arizona Cardinals are finalizing a deal to trade wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., informing the former first-round pick of their decision ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, ESPN reports. Arizona desires a second-round pick or better in exchange for the former Ohio State star, according to Tom Pelissero.

Details of the trade are reportedly still being finalized, but Harrison is inactive for Sunday's game. The subject of recent trade speculation, Harrison has drawn interest from the Indianapolis Colts, among others, who are looking for a weapon in the passing game. However, longtime Colts reporter Mike Chappell reported Saturday that the Colts are not in the Harrison sweepstakes after initially doing their due diligence.

The Houston Texans are among the teams who have been in contact with Arizona about Harrison Jr., Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports confirms.

General manager Monti Ossenfort publicly maintained that Harrison remains part of the franchise's plans, but that appears moot after Sunday's reported deal. Harrison hasn't given the Cardinals reasons to feature him this season, with drops and productivity concerns.

A fresh start might eventually benefit everyone involved.

The ex-Ohio State standout who entered the NFL in 2024 as the franchise's fourth-overall pick hasn't been as impactful as expected, given his meteoric rise ahead of that offseason's draft.

Harrison registered 608 yards in 12 games last season, and through four games in 2026, only five catches for 85 yards. Over 16 starts as a rookie, Harrison recorded 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns before his production dwindled during his second campaign, part of that due to a concussion suffered last season.

What Harrison brings to new team

A change of scenery could benefit Harrison, a 24-year-old talent whose size and body control impact the game when consistently targeted. His appeal is obvious — an athlete with his catch radius is covered in short-yardage situations and goal-to-go opportunities.

While he hasn't been the field-stretcher most assumed he would be early at the next level, perhaps Harrison's new team unlocks a certain level of comfort in a different scheme.

Cardinals first-year offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett seemed uninterested in moving Harrison around and manufacturing touches for a player the franchise was paying $35.3 million to during his four-year rookie deal. The plan was for Harrison to be Arizona's new No. 1 when drafted, but that never panned out, and his new landing spot won't have to tag him with that high an expectation level.

The bet is straightforward for the team that signs Harrison — get the most of his proven ability by providing a stable scheme around him that gets him more involved with the offense.

A player who was a two-time All-American with the Buckeyes and earned Biletnikoff honors as a junior in 2023 as the Big Ten's Offensive Player of the Year hasn't forgotten how to play football. Instead, he was never the right fit for a franchise that refused to mold its offense around his abilities.

Harrison responds to early-season critics

Amid slow start to the season, Harrison addressed some of the vitriol he's seen out there during his third campaign.

"It's a social media era, you see everything," Harrison told reporters last month before the Cardinals' loss to the 49ers. "I'm not going to sit here and say I don't see nothing. You get told to block out the noise and not pay attention to it. That's part of it, you can still see something and still block it out. I see everything, and everybody's entitled to their own opinions. You get platforms to speak your mind and that's okay for me. I'm just gonna continue to worry about my team and my process and helping the team win best I can."

Harrison, who only caught one pass for 12 yards in last week's loss to the Giants isn't focused on what's going wrong thus far.

"Stick to my process," Harrison said. "Don't change anything I've been doing. Continue to work hard day in and day out. That's the best you can do in this situation."