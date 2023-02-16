The Arizona Cardinals have a new head coach in the building. Jonathan Gannon is taking over the job after the team fired Kliff Kingsbury at the end of the 2022 season, following four seasons in Arizona.

Gannon spoke to the media on Thursday and appeared confident in what the team can do moving forward. He gave some insight into the team's outlook and plan going forward, putting an emphasis on excelling in all three phases of the game.

"We're gonna be very adaptable," he said. "... I'm talking Arizona Cardinals, this is what our team's gonna be. We're gonna be adaptable, we're gonna be violent, we're gonna be explosive and we're gonna be smart and all three phases go into that. And we will maximize the talents of the players that we have and that's how we're gonna win games. And don't get it twisted, we're gonna win games."

Last season, the Cardinals did not win many games, going 4-13 and winning just one game at home. They landed in last place in the NFC West and far from lived up to expectations. Gannon's comments show he is expecting the team to win more than four games next season.

Gannon comes to the Cardinals by way of the Philadelphia Eagles, where he served as a defensive coordinator. He reached the Super Bowl with Philadelphia, which lost to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.

He beat out reported finalists New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for the job.

The Cardinals had significant offseason changes, with their general manager Steve Keim stepping down on top of the Kingsbury firing.