The Arizona Cardinals are expected to start quarterback Kyler Murray in Week 10 vs. the Atlanta Falcons if this week of practice goes well, and Arizona could potentially return another star playmaker in the coming weeks. According to ESPN, the Cardinals hope to open the practice window for running back James Conner soon.

Conner was placed on injured reserve a month ago after suffering a knee injury during Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. In five games this season, Conner has rushed 68 times for 364 yards and two touchdowns, and caught eight passes for 30 yards.

While the Cardinals own what is statistically the No. 8 rushing offense in the league (127.0 rushing yards per game), their top two rushers weren't on the field last week. Conner is still Arizona's leading rusher on the year despite missing the last four games, and then quarterback Joshua Dobbs, who rushed for 258 yards in eight games played for the Cardinals, was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings at the trade deadline. Emari Demercado has been Conner's main replacement, and he's rushed for a total of 195 yards this season.

When Conner is cleared to return to the practice field, it starts the timer on a 21-day window in which he will have to be activated to the active roster during the timeframe. At 1-8, the Cardinals reside in last place in the NFC West. They are one of two one-win teams in the NFL, along with the Carolina Panthers, and as it stands they would have the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.