Cardinals, Patrick Peterson begin talks on a contract extension beyond 2020
The longtime cornerback has just one season remaining on his current deal with Arizona
The Arizona Cardinals were adamant about keeping Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson for the entire 2019 season, and it appears they're just as serious about keeping him for a while longer.
Appearing on Arizona Sports 98.7 on Friday, general manager Steve Keim didn't just deny the possibility of the Cardinals cutting running back David Johnson this offseason, but he also made clear the team intends to have Peterson stick around for the remainder of his NFL career. As ProFootballTalk noted, Keim confirmed Peterson and the Cardinals have begun talks on a contract extension beyond the 2020 season, which is the final remaining year on the veteran's current deal.
"The last three games he played excellent, the way we expected him to play," Keim added. "I think he's got a chip on his shoulder, and I think he's going to come back with a vengeance."
Peterson became the subject of trade rumors as far back as the 2019 NFL Draft and remained a speculated trade chip all the way up until the in-season deadline, with Keim repeatedly insisting Arizona would not move its former first-round draft pick. Set to turn 30 this July, he'll cost the Cardinals an estimated $13.1 million in 2020 as he closes a five-year, $70 million extension inked in 2014.
An eight-time Pro Bowler, Peterson is easily one of the most recognized Cardinals of his time, entering the league as the fifth overall pick of his class and earning three All-Pro honors in his first five seasons. The former LSU standout was suspended the first six games of the 2019 season for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy but still finished the year with 53 tackles and two interceptions -- practically a match of his previous year's totals. The 2019 campaign also marked the first time in Peterson's nine-year career that the corner didn't play all 16 games.
