Cardinals' Patrick Peterson: Josh Rosen 'blew my mind,' his QB IQ is 'off the charts'

Sam Bradford is still the Cardinals' starting quarterback, but Josh Rosen's stock is steadily rising as training camp approaches. Giving Rosen's stock a big boost on Monday was All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Speaking on "The Rich Eisen Show," Peterson praised Rosen's throwing motion, pocket presence, and quarterback IQ.

"Honestly since he's been with us, he's been the total opposite of what you hear from the media or you hear from outside people," Peterson said, according to NFL.com. "The way he's able to grasp the offense and get guys in line right now, I've been very, very impressed with that. As far as his throwing motion and his quarterback IQ and his pocket presence and all that stuff, it's off the charts. I've never seen a rookie come on a team and do some of the things he's doing."

During an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio, Peterson kept the praise coming.

"Josh blew my mind my first week with him," Peterson said on Sirius XM NFL Radio. "Just to see him run hurry up offense, to see him make all these different checks, to see him put guys in position. I was completely stunned when I saw it. I was like, this guy's only been here for a week and he's already doing what? We're already running a two-minute offense now? I was very, very impressed with that. He's definitely the future of our franchise."

This isn't the first time Rosen -- who slipped to the 10th spot in this year's draft after falling victim to NFL's prolonged draft process, which tends to pick apart prospects for reasons that don't really matter (in Rosen's case, he was criticized for being a millennial) -- has earned rave reviews. At voluntary OTAs in May, when Rosen was given a chance to work with the starters, he won over the team's veteran offensive linemen.

But speaking of Bradford, he still appears to be the starter, for now at least.

While Peterson was full of praise for Rosen, he also predicted that Bradford would be the starter assuming Bradford stays healthy through training camp and the preseason. Which makes sense. The team didn't sign Bradford to a one-year, $20 million deal so he could sit on the bench. Nobody really considers the Cardinals to be a playoff team, but they shouldn't be overlooked after they went 8-8 without David Johnson for 15 games and Carson Palmer for nine games.

If Bradford is healthy, the Cardinals will probably be competitive. But staying healthy has always been Bradford's problem. After playing in 29 of 32 possible games in 2015 and 2016, he was able to appear in only two games last season due to a knee issue. In his eight-year career, he's played in 80 of 128 games.

Chances are Rosen will get his chance to play in 2018 and give the world a chance to see what the hype is all about.