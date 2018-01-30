Cardinals' Patrick Peterson still angry about All-Pro snub, says he needs more targets

When you're one of the best corners in the NFL, you're working harder than almost anyone on the field on any passing play. You're also not getting noticed at all. And so it's gone for the Cardinals' Patrick Peterson, who is furious about his All-Pro snub this year and thinks that the only way for anyone to take notice of him is for him to get targeted again.

"No, [two Pro Bowl interceptions] definitely didn't make up for not making the All-Pro team because All-Pro is something I put all my hard work and effort towards throughout the week and throughout the season, to receive that nomination," Peterson told Azcentral.com on Monday.

The Pro Bowl has long been seen as a hat tip to the most popular players, whereas an All-Pro nomination is the mark of a truly great season. Peterson is a seven-time Pro Bowler and has been First Team All-Pro three times, and he's looking to bolster that number moving forward. To him, the only way to do so is to apparently get targeted more often.

"It's true," Peterson said. "Oh, this has definitely put a chip on my shoulder, for sure. I mean, honestly, what more can I do? I don't get the ball thrown to me. I'm the least targeted. I give up the least catches. What more can I do?

"What, I've got to put a billboard up that says, 'Try me?' or something like that? I may have to, I don't know. I may have to channel my inner Deion," he added, in reference to Deion Sanders.

After his snub, Peterson tweeted that maybe experts don't know what goes into great cornerback play.

If a tree falls in a forest and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? 🤫



If a ball isn’t thrown your way, do ”experts” take notice? 🤫 — Patrick Peterson /P2 (@P2) January 6, 2018

Jalen Ramsey and Xavier Rhodes were First Team All-Pro, and Casey Hayward and A.J. Bouye were second team. Peterson finished the season with one interception and 34 tackles on the season, but he also allowed 26 receptions on 60 targets for 394 yards and four touchdowns over the course of the season, per Pro Football Focus.

New coach Steve Wilks will apparently be hearing about it from Peterson.

"You never know, maybe I can be more involved in the game plan," Peterson told Azcentral.com. "Maybe they ought to move me around now. Obviously, I don't get targets anymore. I don't know what the plans are going be for this year, but those are going to be some of the things I'm definitely going to talk to coach about, for sure."

Peterson has been shadowing opposing teams' best players for the past few years, and the 27-year-old seems to be in his prime now. His last First Team All-Pro selection was in 2015. Part of the problem this year, however, was the overwhelming amount of talent at cornerback. Picking out the best of the best was tough this year, but that doesn't take away from Peterson's stellar season.

At least Peterson knows what he brings to the NFL, whether he's recognized or not.

"No, it's not going to stop me from putting in that work because at the end of the day, I know what I mean to the game," he said. "I know what these young DBs are saying to me each and every week after games. I'm one of those guys that they look up to. It's just other people really need to look deeper in to the game, really, really watch film. Don't watch stats. You know, look at the game."