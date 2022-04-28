This offseason has been a bit dramatic for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals, but the star quarterback is now under contract through 2023. Wednesday, the Cardinals announced that they had picked up the fifth-year option on Murray's contract. The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft will make a fully-guaranteed $29.703 million in 2023, per CBS Sports cap expert Joel Corry.

As a two-time Pro Bowler, Murray's fifth-year option in 2023 is worth over $7 million more than the next closest first-round pick from 2019, per Spotrac. But he wants more.

Murray and his agent, Erik Burkhardt, have been pushing for a new lucrative contract. Burkhardt even released a statement in February about a new deal, stating that Murray wants to be Arizona's long-term quarterback, and that he "desperately" wants to win the Super Bowl. While trade rumors then began to fly, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said last week that there was "zero chance" Murray would be dealt.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 3787 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

Murray had never missed a game due to injury in his first two seasons, but missed three contests in 2021. While the Cardinals started the 2021 season with an impressive 7-0 record, they went 4-7 down the stretch -- including a 34-11 postseason beatdown suffered at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. Finishing seasons on a high note has been a struggle for Murray and the Cards, as they lost four out of six games to end the 2020 campaign as well. Still, the 11-6 record was the franchise's best mark since 2015.

Murray has all the makings of a franchise quarterback, and he has improved in each of his three NFL seasons. The Cardinals picking up his fifth-year option was something we all knew was coming, and gives them control for another season as the two sides prepare to enter contract negotiations.