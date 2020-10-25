The Arizona Cardinals listed DeAndre Hopkins as questionable heading into Sunday's night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Hopkins is expected to play against Seattle on "Sunday Night Football" after being ruled questionable with an ankle injury, one that kept him out of practice until Friday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter -- when he was a limited participant before being given his injury designation.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday he was "hopeful" Hopkins could give it a go Sunday, as the veteran wide receiver has only missed two games in his eight-year career. The Cardinals have a bye after Week 7, which will give Hopkins more time to heal an ankle injury that has been lingering for weeks.

Regardless of his injury, Hopkins has still been the most productive receiver in the league. Hopkins leads the NFL in receptions (47) and yards (601), averaging 12.8 yards per catch and two touchdowns. He has three 100-yard games as the Cardinals are off to a 4-2 start, their best since 2015 -- when they reached the NFC Championship Game.

The Cardinals will need Hopkins against a Seahawks defense that ranks last in passing yards, providing a huge boost to an offense that need to keep up against the NFL's top-ranked scoring unit.