Cardinals predictions: Final record, playoff odds from our computers, experts, Vegas

The Cardinals came into 2016 with high hopes after a trip to the NFC Championship Game the previous season, but the team was never able to recover from a 1-3 start, failing to crack .500 at any point all season and finishing 7-8-1.

Now it's 2017, and this may be the last hurrah for quarterback Carson Palmer and franchise legend Larry Fitzgerald. Is a rebound in the cards, or will the Cardinals struggle again? Let's find out what's in store.

Subscribe to the Pick Six Podcast on iTunes to listen to CBS Sports NFL writers Pete Prisco and Will Brinson, NFL Insider Jason La Canfora and host Nick Kostos break down the latest news and action all season.

SportsLine

Projected wins Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 9.2 53.5% 29.4% 8.4% 3.6%

SportsLine projects the Cardinals to get back to their winning ways, and a 9-7 finish is the most likely scenario. They're a little better than a coin flip to return to the playoff, and there is some value in taking them to win the NFC if you can get odds at 12/1 or longer.

Vegas

Win total Playoffs Division Conference Super Bowl 8 (O -160) +170 +325 15/1 30/1

All odds via Westgate.

The win total here is a little low based on the projections above, but there's a big lean from bettors on the Cardinals getting to nine wins. The team is a nice value play on any of their playoff propositions considering how much hype they brought into last season; the Cardinals were given around 12/1 odds to win the Super Bowl last year, and this year they have longer odds just to get there.

Experts

Will Brinson defends his 12-4 prediction: