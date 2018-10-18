Cardinals president Michael Bidwell downplays Patrick Peterson trade rumors: 'Not happening'
The 1-5 Cardinals may rethink their position eventually, but for now it looks like they're standing pat
At 1-5 and desperate for answers, the Cardinals need to find some direction for their franchise. The team is currently dead last in most NFL power rankings, and it's not hard to figure out why. Josh Rosen has shown some positive signs, but the team isn't going anywhere with the roster it currently has.
With that in mind, it's not out of the question to think that the Cardinals are going to be movers and shakers in the near future. That could involve unloading some star players for future assets, including Patrick Peterson, one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.
Cardinals president Michael Bidwell, however, said that he isn't open to trading the perennial Pro Bowler.
"Not true," Bidwill said of the rumors around Peterson, via NFL.com. "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."
As is always true in today's NFL, any player could end up being available for the right package -- even a player as talented as Peterson. If the Cardinals continue to plummet in the standings, something may force their hand. Peterson is signed with the Cardinals until 2021. If an ambitious team thinks that a star corner could be the difference in winning a Super Bowl this year, Bidwell may find it more difficult to take this stance so definitively.
Peterson has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this year, and he may be the most valuable piece of trade capital they could feasibly move. It wouldn't be surprising to see more and more teams come knocking with offers if the Cardinals continue to slump this season.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Goodell not worried about Chargers
The commissioner of the NFL doesn't seem too worried about the Chargers' situation just ye...
-
Broncos vs. Cardinals odds, TNF picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Broncos vs. Cardinals game 10,000 times
-
Part of McDermott's pinky still lost
The mystery surrounding a missing piece of the Vikings longsnapper's finger grows with this...
-
Joe Thomas: Suspend Burfict for year
Burfict continues to live up to his reputation as one of the NFL's dirtiest players
-
Broncos-Cardinals statistics to know
Everything you need to know about the Thursday night battle in Denver
-
Eli is a streamer, Kirk is a sleeper
Heath Cummings and Stephen Oh join Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast