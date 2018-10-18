Cardinals president Michael Bidwell downplays Patrick Peterson trade rumors: 'Not happening'

At 1-5 and desperate for answers, the Cardinals need to find some direction for their franchise. The team is currently dead last in most NFL power rankings, and it's not hard to figure out why. Josh Rosen has shown some positive signs, but the team isn't going anywhere with the roster it currently has.

With that in mind, it's not out of the question to think that the Cardinals are going to be movers and shakers in the near future. That could involve unloading some star players for future assets, including Patrick Peterson, one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL.

Cardinals president Michael Bidwell, however, said that he isn't open to trading the perennial Pro Bowler.

"Not true," Bidwill said of the rumors around Peterson, via NFL.com. "I've seen the speculation. But it's not happening. Not happening."

As is always true in today's NFL, any player could end up being available for the right package -- even a player as talented as Peterson. If the Cardinals continue to plummet in the standings, something may force their hand. Peterson is signed with the Cardinals until 2021. If an ambitious team thinks that a star corner could be the difference in winning a Super Bowl this year, Bidwell may find it more difficult to take this stance so definitively.

Peterson has been one of the few bright spots for the Cardinals this year, and he may be the most valuable piece of trade capital they could feasibly move. It wouldn't be surprising to see more and more teams come knocking with offers if the Cardinals continue to slump this season.