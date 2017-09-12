Cardinals re-sign Chris Johnson with David Johnson (wrist) out 2-3 months

Chris Johnson is back in the NFL after a brief stint as a free agent. With the wrist injury that placed David Johnson on IR, the Cardinals went back and re-signed the 31-year-old running back on Tuesday, Jason La Canfora reports. Johnson will presumably split time with the other running backs on Arizona's roster, including Andre Ellington and Kerwynn Williams. Losing David Johnson obviously deals a huge blow to Arizona's offense, but the Cardinals will still hope to be competitive in spite of the injury. Chris Johnson was cut by the Cardinals after the preseason.

As predicted yesterday, RB Chris Johnson has agreed to terms with the Cardinals with David Johnson out indefinitely — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 12, 2017

Last season, Chris Johnson played in only four games for the Cardinals, carrying 25 times for 95 yards. Johnson's workload in 2015 was significantly more substantial, as he had just shy of 200 carries for over 800 yards. With David Johnson out, the Cardinals will likely seek out a happy medium for Chris Johnson in terms of production, but for starters it will be about getting him back into condition to play full games -- he was placed on IR with a groin injury early in 2016 and largely unproductive in the preseason.

Although it's by no means a perfect solution, David Johnson's production in Arizona would have been impossible to replicate. Chris Johnson is comfortable and competent in the offense, and for the short-term that's all that Arizona can ask for as they try to rebound from the devastating injury.