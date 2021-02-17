New Cardinals wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson knows a thing or two about working with all-time talents at the position. As he rose through the coaching ranks during the early portions of his career as a member of the Detroit Lions staff, he got an up-close look and was able to work with Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Calvin Johnson. As he now makes this transition to Arizona, he's now looking at the opportunity to coach alongside a number of talented pass-catchers, including DeAndre Hopkins, who he views in a similar light as Johnson.

"(Hopkins is) probably the only one in the league I can compare to Calvin right now, has the skillset Calvin had, playing above the rim and in those competitive situations coming down with the ball," said Jefferson, via the official team website.

That's high praise by Jefferson -- who was Detroit's full-time receivers coach for the bulk of Johnson's prime from 2008-2012 -- but it does seem warranted when looking at how each plays the game. Both possess the generational ability to leap over defenders and meet the ball at the high point while taking it in.

For Johnson, that was on full display throughout the course of his Hall of Fame career, especially during his record-setting 1,964 receiving yard season in 2012 (Jefferson's final season as the Lions receivers coach). As for Hopkins, he has over a thousand yards receiving in six of his first eight seasons in the NFL while also totaling three-straight seasons with over 100 catches.

His likeness to Megatron was apparent during one of the more memorable moments of the 2020 season. Back in Week 10, Hopkins was able to jump over a group of Bills defenders as Kyler Murray chucked a Hail Mary down the field. The five-time Pro Bowler was miraculously able to come down with the touchdown, handing Arizona the win over Buffalo and further stamping his legacy as one of the league's best receivers.

While Hopkins already has established himself as an elite player at his position, it will be fascinating to see if Jefferson can unlock even more of his abilities, pushing him even further towards that Johnson comparison.