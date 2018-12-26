Cardinals reportedly planning to dump coach Steve Wilks after just one season

Hopefully Steve Wilks is renting his place in Arizona because it appears the Cardinals have made the decision to dump him after just one season.

According to ESPN.com, Wilks is expected to be let go in a move that will come less than 12 months after the team originally hired him. The Cardinals had high expectations for Wilks when they hired him in January, but the 2018 season has basically been a disaster, which is why the team has apparently decided not to give the first-year coach another season to figure things out.

The Cardinals got off to such an ugly start this year that Wilks actually fired one of his coordinators before the NFL even hit the halfway mark of the season. Mike McCoy was dumped as the team's offensive coordinator following a 45-10 loss to the Broncos in Week 7. The Cardinals offense is averaging just 13.4 points per game on the season, which ranks last in the NFL. To put that in perspective, no other team is even averaging less than 15 points.

At 3-12, the Cardinals could end up with their worst record since 2000 if they lose to the Seahawks on Sunday. Although this week could mark his last game with the Cardinals, Wilks said he still hasn't talked about his future with the team's front office.

"You know, again, asking those guys about the future means I'm not focused on the job at hand," Wilks said, via ESPN.com. "No, that conversation hasn't come up at all."

Although Wilks seems to be on his way out, he did get a vote of confidence from Larry Fitzgerald. Over the weekend, Fitzgerald sent a text to NFL.com saying, "We all would want [Wilks] back."

If Wilks does get fired, he might not be the only person leaving Arizona. CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported on December 18 that the front office could end up making "sweeping changes" this offseason. Not only would Wilks be gone in this situation, but the team might also part ways with general manager Steve Keim.

As for Wilks, he's about to become the third coach in the past five years to get canned after just one season following Chip Kelly (2016, 49ers), Jim Tomsula (2015, 49ers) and Rob Chudzinski (Browns, 2013). Although the Cardinals haven't started the search for Wilks' replacement, one name that could come up is Mike McCarthy. The former Packers coach has reportedly made it clear that he would be interested in the Cardinals job if it should become available.