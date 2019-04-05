Cardinals reportedly receive two trade offers for Josh Rosen, want to 'save face' in deal

What will happen to 2018 first-round draft pick Josh Rosen? It depends on who you listen to.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback has been a regular subject of trade speculation for much of the offseason, what with new coach Kliff Kingsbury openly infatuated with Heisman Trophy winner and potential No. 1 draft pick Kyler Murray (check out his draft profile here). Kingsbury, of course, has repeatedly downplayed the possibility of the Cards honing in on Murray, saying the team remains undecided on the first pick and telling reporters in February that Rosen remains "our guy." But some reports suggest Arizona has already begun shopping the second-year signal-caller.

Fox Sports' Joel Klatt reported in March that the Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots and New York Giants are "very interested" in Rosen, indicating that one of those teams has already offered a second-round pick for the UCLA product.

Now, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has added fuel to the fire, reporting Friday that the Cardinals have received two trade offers for Rosen to date. Per an anonymous AFC executive cited by Miller, Arizona wants to hold out for as close to a first-rounder as it can get in order to "save face" after drafting Rosen 10th overall less than a year ago.

"They're hoping the closer to the draft we get," Miller writes, "some team is going to realize they will miss out on (Dwayne) Haskins or (Drew) Lock ... or just remember that Rosen is better than either of them ... and pony up a late first-rounder."

Is that what will happen? We now have less than three weeks until we find out who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. You can check out all our mock drafts in one spot right here.