Cardinals reportedly sign former Giants OL Justin Pugh to $45M-plus deal

When your quarterback is an injury risk, the best way to make sure he stays healthy is to make sure he's got a good offensive line in front of him. The Arizona Cardinals signed major injury risk Sam Bradford earlier this week to be their starting quarterback, and late Friday night they got him some help up front.

According to multiple reports, the Cardinals signed former Giants offensive lineman Justin Pugh to a five-year deal worth over $45 million.

Former Giants’ OL Justin Pugh reached agreement on deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per team source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2018

#Giants free agent OL Justin Pugh is signing with the #AZCardinals, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. It’s a 5-year deal worth just over $45M. A huge deal to end the week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2018

Pugh was the Giants' first-round pick back in 2013, and he has experience playing both tackle and guard. He's been more successful playing on the interior of the line, and has occasionally struggled in pass protection when working at tackle. He'd been showing great improvement over the last few years, but took a step backward amidst injury issues during the 2017 season.

The Giants are in the midst of turning over their offensive line, as they also let center Weston Richburg leave for the 49ers while they signed former Patriots tackle Nate Solder to a huge deal.

The Cardinals have undergone a good deal of change this offseason as well, with Steve Wilks replacing the retired Bruce Arians as head coach while Bradford replaced the retired Carson Palmer. (The Cardinals also cut ties with Tyrann Mathieu and saw both John and Jaron Brown leave in free agency.) General manager Steve Keim is no stranger to making splash signings of offensive linemen in free agency, as he previously signed Jared Veldheer and Mike Iupati away from the Raiders and 49ers, respectively. Bringing in Pugh to shore up what was a very weak group up front in 2017 should help Arizona's offense bounce back next season, especially if David Johnson comes back fully healthy.