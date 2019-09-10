Cardinals reportedly sign veteran offensive tackle who can start soon, immediately improve Kyler Murray's protection

The Arizona Cardinals are adding depth to their offensive line, but don't be surprised if this in-season acquisition quickly becomes a starter on their troubled offensive line.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona is signing veteran offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a 1-year, $1.25 million deal. Mills, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, started 29 games during his first two NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. After playing in just 10 games during his first season with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, Mills played -- and started -- in 48 consecutive games for the Bills during the past three seasons.

The 28-year-old veteran signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in May but was released last month.

Arizona worked out several offensive linemen on Monday following knee injuries to starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert and rookie guard Lamont Gaillard. Gilbert has already been ruled out of this weekend's game against the Ravens in Baltimore. Justin Murray, who replaced Gilbert in the lineup in Arizona's Week 1 tie against the Detroit Lions, is expected to start again in Baltimore.

The Cardinals will face a Ravens defense that allowed just 12 first downs and 200 yards in Baltimore's 59-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. Baltimore also recorded three sacks and forced three turnovers in Week 1.

Mills will look to help protect Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who overcame a slow start to complete 29-of-54 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns in his NFL debut. He did sustain five sacks in his debut, something the Cardinals are surely hoping to cut down on as the 2019 season progresses. Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Pro Football Focus ranked the Cardinals as one of the three worst offensive lines in the NFL. Mills' addition can only help.