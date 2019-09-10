Cardinals reportedly sign veteran offensive tackle who can start soon, immediately improve Kyler Murray's protection
The Cardinals are adding some depth to their offensive line
The Arizona Cardinals are adding depth to their offensive line, but don't be surprised if this in-season acquisition quickly becomes a starter on their troubled offensive line.
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona is signing veteran offensive tackle Jordan Mills to a 1-year, $1.25 million deal. Mills, a fifth-round pick in the 2013 NFL draft, started 29 games during his first two NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears. After playing in just 10 games during his first season with the Buffalo Bills in 2015, Mills played -- and started -- in 48 consecutive games for the Bills during the past three seasons.
The 28-year-old veteran signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in May but was released last month.
Arizona worked out several offensive linemen on Monday following knee injuries to starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert and rookie guard Lamont Gaillard. Gilbert has already been ruled out of this weekend's game against the Ravens in Baltimore. Justin Murray, who replaced Gilbert in the lineup in Arizona's Week 1 tie against the Detroit Lions, is expected to start again in Baltimore.
The Cardinals will face a Ravens defense that allowed just 12 first downs and 200 yards in Baltimore's 59-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. Baltimore also recorded three sacks and forced three turnovers in Week 1.
Mills will look to help protect Cardinals rookie quarterback Kyler Murray, who overcame a slow start to complete 29-of-54 passes for 308 yards with two touchdowns in his NFL debut. He did sustain five sacks in his debut, something the Cardinals are surely hoping to cut down on as the 2019 season progresses. Prior to the start of the 2019 season, Pro Football Focus ranked the Cardinals as one of the three worst offensive lines in the NFL. Mills' addition can only help.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
NFL Week 2 Power Rankings: Pats No. 1
Pete Prisco's rankings saw some movement, but he says to be wary of opening week overreaction
-
Jones muddies water on Prescott talks
The contract talks are moving along, but at Prescott's pace; and the advice lobbed by Palmer...
-
NFL odds, picks, sims: Patriots cover
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 2 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
Antonio Brown drama in New England?
An NFL rule could potentially lead to an Antonio Brown problem for the Patriots
-
Steelers put loss to Pats behind them
Pittsburgh isn't panicking despite their poor performances versus Patriots
-
Saints fans wear referee jerseys
Saints fans haven't let last season's NFC Championship Game blunder go