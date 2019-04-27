Cardinals reportedly trade Josh Rosen to Miami Dolphins after picking Kyler Murray No. 1 overall

Rosen is headed to Miami to head up the Dolphins' rebuild

The Josh Rosen saga has finally come to a close. According to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals are sending Rosen to the Miami Dolphins. 

Miami became the clear front-runner for Rosen after the events of Day 1 of the 2019 draft, and a deal has indeed come together. The Dolphins are reportedly trading a second-round pick, No. 62 overall, for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

This post will be updated.

CBS Sports Writer

Jared Dubin is a New York lawyer and writer. He joined CBSSports.com in 2014 and has since spent far too much of his time watching film and working in spreadsheets. Full Bio

Get Live Coverage of Every Pick

Draft Tracker Watch Live Analysis
Our Latest Stories
FOLLOW EVERY PICK LIVE
NFL DRAFT TRACKER
VIEW
NFL DRAFT SPECIAL
WATCH ON CBS SPORTS HQ