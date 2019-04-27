Cardinals reportedly trade Josh Rosen to Miami Dolphins after picking Kyler Murray No. 1 overall

The Josh Rosen saga has finally come to a close. According to multiple reports, the Arizona Cardinals are sending Rosen to the Miami Dolphins.

Arizona is trading Josh Rosen to Miami, per spruce. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2019

Miami became the clear front-runner for Rosen after the events of Day 1 of the 2019 draft, and a deal has indeed come together. The Dolphins are reportedly trading a second-round pick, No. 62 overall, for Rosen and a 2020 fifth-rounder.

