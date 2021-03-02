On Monday, J.J. Watt announced news football fans have been waiting to hear for weeks: his next destination. While the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns were at the top of many people's lists of where they thought Watt would land (and among the teams mentioned on that Peloton bio), the former Houston Texan revealed he would be headed to Arizona to join the Cardinals.

When you think about J.J., there are a few things that come to mind. Among those, sacks and the number 99. He'll be taking his pass-rushing ability to the desert, but he'll have to leave his number in the dust.

No. 99 is retired in Arizona, so he'll have to choose something else. Following eight seasons with the Cardinals from 1939 to 1948, running back/defensive back Marshall Goldberg's number was hung up for good. The All-Pro back won a championship with the team in 1947 -- the team's last title.

Watt has worn No. 99 his entire career thus far in the NFL and in college at Wisconsin, so the number has been with him for a while.

Now this all leaves me with a few questions:

Watt number will he choose?

Watt are some of his other favorite numbers?

Watt is harder to choose, a new team or a new number?

Does he already know Watt number he's going to pick or is he still deciding?

OK, I'll stop now, but I couldn't resist throwing in a few "Watt" puns.

Following Watt's post in a Cardinal's shirt, many were photoshopping him in an Arizona jersey, using the No. 99 in their photos, though that is likely not what he will be wearing when the 2021 NFL season begins.