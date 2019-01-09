Cardinals' risky Kliff Kingsbury hire shows new way of thinking in NFL coaching searches
It appears that if you've associated with Sean McVay, you can be an NFL coach now
Sean McVay's remarkable turnaround of the Los Angeles Rams hasn't gone unnoticed. Now, it feels like every team in the NFL is looking for a bright, young offensive mind to right the ship. The Cardinals are the latest team to take the plunge, hiring fired college coach Kliff Kingsbury to take over.
Kingsbury is relatively unproven, but his offenses at Texas Tech were outstanding. The hope, of course, is that the Cardinals don't field a Big 12 defense. However, if Kingsbury delegates appropriately -- e.g. McVay to Wade Phillips, then that would mitigate the issue. The Cardinals have a first-round pick to play with this year, and with Josh Rosen entering his second year their options are wide open.
On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the new wave of NFL coaches and the obsession with McVay and his tree. In fact, Kingsbury isn't even part of McVay's tree, if anything they were associates. Hiring Kingsbury is a risk, but the NFL is moving in such an offensive direction it's not entirely surprising.
The Cardinals are also hiring Kingsbury after keeping Steve Wilks for just one season, so they'd be assuming some risk no matter who they hired. However, they seem to be diving into the deep end along with their division rivals.
