The Arizona Cardinals lost one of their starting cornerbacks before minicamp began. Sean Murphy-Bunting, who started 15 games for Arizona last season, was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list -- ending the 27-year-old's 2025 campaign. Murphy-Bunting's injury is not yet known.

Murphy-Bunting had three interceptions and five passes defended for the Cardinals in 2024, his first year with the team. Opposing cornerbacks targeting Murphy-Bunting completed 70.8% of their passes and had a 74.8 passer rating against him.

Heading into the second year of a three-year, $25.5 million contract. the Cardinals could be in the hunt for a starting cornerback. They drafted Will Johnson in the second round this year, while also having 2024 second-round pick Max Melton and 2023 third-round pick Garrett Williams projected to be in the slot.

There are plenty of veteran cornerbacks available around the league in free agency as OTAs are getting into full swing. These are the top cornerbacks still on the market.

A veteran who's been with several teams around the league, Douglas is one of the underrated cover corners in the NFL. Last year was a weird year for Douglas, as opposing quarterbacks targeting him had a 90.6 passer rating -- a year in which Douglas had zero interceptions in 15 games.

Douglas has allowed just a 58.2 passer rating in coverage over the last four seasons, with 14 interceptions. He's a strong veteran for any roster at this stage of his career. Douglas is 30-years-old, which may be why teams are reluctant to sign him.

The former Defensive Player of the Year is still going strong in his mid-30s, as Gilmore was a stabilizing presence in the Vikings secondary last season. Gilmore allowed five passing touchdowns and a 78.0 passer rating in coverage last season but that was attributed to the defensive scheme more than his abilities.

Perhaps being 35 plays a role on why Gilmore is still available, but he has allowed a passer rating under 65.0 as the primary defender in coverage in five of the last seven seasons. Gilmore is still an asset for a secondary in the right system.

The son of former All-Pro cornerback Asante Samuel, Samuel Jr. didn't allow a touchdown pass nor had an interception in the four games he played last season. Samuel had "stinger symptoms" that kept him out last year, which was revealed to be a neck injury. He still has yet to land with a team, although Samuel Jr. has visited with the Dolphins and Saints.

A solid defender in coverage, has a career passer rating of 70.8 allowed in coverage as the primary defender. If the injuries are past Samuel Jr., he could start for whatever team he signs with in 2025. Samuel Jr., is still just 25 years old, so he has a lot of football left in him.

Another veteran cornerback that's on the north side of 30 (age 31), Hilton had a down year in coverage last year (86.0 passer rating allowed when targeted). Opposing quarterbacks targeting Hilton last season completed 74.6% of their passes when he was the primary defender.

Hilton is still one of the better slot corners in the NFL (and arguably the best since 2020). He could find a team closer to training camp.

Griffin had a good year in coverage last season, as opposing quarterbacks completed just 50.9% of their passes and had a 54.1 passer rating against him when he was targeted as the primary defender. Griffin allowed two touchdown passes and had two interceptions

Turning 30 this July, Griffin and the Seahawks have discussed a reunion this month -- yet hasn't signed anywhere. he's improved in coverage with age, allowing a 57.4 passer rating when being targeted a s the primary defender over the last two seasons (686 coverage snaps).