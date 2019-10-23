Cardinals sign Alfred Morris in wake of David Johnson injury, adding insurance at running back
Morris may be the No. 2 running back against the Saints Sunday if Johnson is out
The Arizona Cardinals decided on Alfred Morris as added depth at running back (per ESPN's Adam Schefter), signing him to potentially be their No. 2 back to Chase Edmonds if David Johnson can't play Sunday. Morris, which has not played a game this season, spent training camp with the Dallas Cowboys before being released to make room for Ezekiel Elliott. The 30-year old Morris has 5,931 yards in 34 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons, rushing for 1,000 yards three times and averaging 4.3 yards per carry. The Cardinals chose Morris over Jay Ajayi, who reportedly was brought in for a workout Monday.
Johnson was a limited participant in practice late last week and was active for Sunday's win over the New York Giants. The Cardinals could have Morris back up Edmonds while Johnson heals up (meaning he'll likely be out a few weeks) or Morris will be just extra running back depth behind Johnson and Edmonds. Johnson is battling back, ankle and knee injuries as Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants him saved for the stretch run.
"We were just being smart. It was a knee-based deal," Kingsbury said after Sunday's game, one which Johnson started and only had one carry. "Chase needed to be spelled, but we wanted to make sure Dave came (out of there) clean for later on in the season."
The Cardinals can afford to rest Johnson for a bit with Edmonds, who has 51 carries for 287 yards and four touchdowns (5.6 yards per carry) in a No. 2 running back role. Edmonds had 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns Sunday, earning all but one of the designed run plays.
Morris can provide a breather for Edmonds, keeping him fresh in the late stages of the game -- an option the Cardinals didn't have last week. Whether Johnson plays or not, the Cardinals have all grounds covered.
