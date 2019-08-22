Cardinals sign Michael Crabtree to one-year deal, swapping veteran WRs in the process
It took two tries for the Cardinals to land him, but they did, and then sent another veteran WR packing
When it came down to Michael Crabtree, the Arizona Cardinals had a change of heart.
The veteran wide receiver met with the team on Aug. 5 and what was initially reported as an imminent deal immediately became the opposite when talks disintegrated quickly. Crabtree left the facility with no deal in hand -- declining the one offered -- but the Cardinals have since doubled back and successfully wooed him. Having now evaluated their WR corps in greater detail over the 17 days that followed their meeting with Crabtree, they've officially signed him to the roster on a one-year deal, the club announced on Wednesday.
It's a move that adds a bit of instant oomph to their wide receiver corps.
The signing came attached to a roster move that pushed another veteran wideout back into free agency.
The announcement regarding Crabtree came only hours after the Cardinals decided to release Kevin White, a former first-round pick of the Chicago Bears who signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with Arizona in March. It was initially hoped to be a fresh start for White following an injury-ridden four years with the Bears, but the 27-year-old again found himself battling an ailment when a hamstring injury cost him some availability in training camp and the preseason.
The decision to release White saves the Cardinals $1.07 million in cap space, and that's money that will now go into Crabtree's pocket -- a former first-round pick himself.
Although Crabtree has never been named to the Pro Bowl, he has a resume that blows White's out of the water. In his 10-year NFL career, he's broken the 1,000-yard receiving mark twice -- the latest being as recent at the 2016 season with the Oakland Raiders -- and came very near it on two other occasions. Most of his career was spent with the San Francisco 49ers after being their 10th-overall pick in 2009, and he's working to prove he can still make an impact after a short one-year stint with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018.
His chemistry with head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be aided instantly by the fact Crabtree was a two-time All-American, two-time Belitnikoff Award winner and two-time first-team All-Big 12 talent for Texas Tech, where Kingsbury spent seven years before entering the NFL in a roundabout way in 2019. The two didn't cross paths as Red Raiders, but they have now as Cardinals, and hope to hit the ground running to help shorten the learning curve for Murray.
Crabtree's reeled in 7,477 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns in his pro career, making him a top target for Murray, in tandem with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk.
