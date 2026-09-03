Michael Wilson has parlayed his breakout 2025 season into a life-altering contract extension. On Thursday, Wilson came to terms on a three-year, $75 million extension, according to ESPN. The deal has a maximum value of $78 million and includes $47 million guaranteed.

A 2023 third-round pick, the 26-year-old Wilson was entering the final year of his rookie contract this season. Instead of entering a contract year, Wilson has now become one of the NFL's highest-paid No. 2 receivers. He is now tied with DeVonta Smith as the 21st highest-paid receiver in terms of average annual salary. Tee Higgins and George Pickens are the only No. 2 receivers who make more in terms of average annual salary.

Wilson's contract extension comes after a 2025 season that saw him set career-highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (1,006) and touchdown receptions (7). Making Wilson's success even more impressive is the fact that he was often the primary focus of opposing defenses.

Michael Wilson ARI • WR • #14 TAR 126 REC 78 REC YDs 1006 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Why did the Cardinals pay Wilson?

The Cardinals' decision to pay Wilson now was the right move for several reasons.

Wilson's stock rose following his 2025 season, and there was a good chance it would rise again if he was able to duplicate or exceed last year's numbers this season. Instead of paying more or potentially losing him in free agency, the Cardinals chose to take care of Wilson now while keeping him under contract for the foreseeable future.

Wilson is an expensive No. 2 receiver, but it's money that was worth spending for the Cardinals. When you're not a preferred landing spot, you often need to spend more for talent. That appears to be the situation here. The Cardinals' best way to get talent is to keep their best homegrown players.

Also, by locking in Wilson now, there's a chance that the contract becomes a bargain. Wilson is just entering his prime and could potentially become a No.1 receiver. It's also not a terrible contract as it currently stands. Last season, Wilson outplayed several receivers who make more than him, including Pittsburgh's DK Metcalf, who signed a four-year, $132 million deal shortly after being traded from Seattle.

Of course, there's the chance Wilson ends up not panning out, but that's simply the risk of doing business. In this situation, it's a risk the Cardinals are willing to take.

What does this mean for Marvin Harrison Jr.?

Old logic suggests that Wilson's payday means that the Cardinals are planning to potentially part ways with Marvin Harrison Jr. at some point down the road. In today's NFL, however, that logic couldn't be further from the truth.

Sure, signing Wilson gives the Cardinals insurance in the event that they decide to part with Harrison, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 draft. But it doesn't necessarily mean that's the plan.

Locking up Wilson now puts Arizona in a position to possibly extend Harrison next offseason if Harrison has a big year. It should be noted that—barring a big season from Harrison—the Cardinals probably won't be in a hurry to re-sign him as they have the option to franchise tag him for the 2028 season. But re-signing him next offseason is still an option, nonetheless.

From a football standpoint, Wilson's extension is likely a very good thing for Harrison.

Every successful No. 1 wideout has had a good No. 2 receiver by his side. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has Cooper Kupp, Ja'Marr Chase has Higgins, Puka Nacua has Davante Adams, CeeDee Lamb has Pickens and A.J. Brown had Smith during his time in Philadelphia. Wilson's presence should only benefit Harrison, who is hoping to have a similar breakout season in 2026 after having a rough sophomore season in the desert.

Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI • WR • #18 TAR 73 REC 41 REC YDs 608 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Furthermore, it's critical for teams that want to contend for championships to have a strong receiving corps. With the increased importance of the passing game, the need for talent at the receiver position is as high as ever. The Cardinals have several pressing positional needs as they continue their rebuild, but the receiver position isn't one of them.