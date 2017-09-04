Cardinals sign punter Andy Lee

Andy Lee has a new home.

The recently-released Carolina Panthers punter has signed with the Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Arizona released punter Matt Wile in the corresponding move.

The news of Lee heading to Arizona doesn't come as a surprise. The Cardinals reportedly expressed trade interest in Lee a few days ago when Carolina was attempting to trade the former All-Pro punter. The Panthers eventually retained Michael Palardy on the 53-man roster and cut Lee.

Lee, 35, was traded to the Panthers last offseason from the Browns. He spent the majority of his early career with the 49ers. He averaged 49.1 yards per punt last season in nine games before suffering a torn hamstring and missing the second part of the season.

Palardy took over the reigns the second half of the year and punted well. Palardy and Lee carried over their competition into this year's training camp and preseason, where Palardy eventually won out.