Cardinals sign Taysom Hill-like quarterback from the Canadian Football League

The old saying is that the NFL is a copycat league, and when you look at the success the New Orleans Saints had with do-it-all quarterback Taysom Hill over the past few seasons, it was only a matter of time before another club in the league tried to do the same. Well, that time has seemingly come. The Arizona Cardinals announced on Tuesday that they've signed quarterback Chris Streveler to a futures deal.

Streveler is hot off the heels of a Grey Cup title with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers and has drawn comparisons to Hill over in New Orleans. The 6-foot-1, 215 pounder has similar swiss army knife abilities that were on full display during the Grey Cup. He completed all three of his passes for 39 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 30 yards on nine carries. He also had one reception for 13 yards.

Streveler finished playing his college ball at the University of South Dakota and went undrafted in the NFL in 2018 before landing with the Blue Bombers. Over the course of his two-year career in Winnipeg, the 25-year-old has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,698 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He's also rushed for 1,167 yards and 22 touchdowns.

While he still is a ways away from having the success that Hill has enjoyed in the NFL, the path has been set. With the Saints giving the already crafty Kliff Kingsbury the blueprint, he could find a way to make Streveler a heck of a weapon for franchise quarterback Kyler Murray heading into his second season in the NFL.