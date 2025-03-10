The Arizona Cardinals entered free agency with the third-most cap space in the NFL, and they're now putting it to use in a big way. They're signing the open market's top edge rusher in Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX champion Josh Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million contract with $41 million guaranteed, according to NFL Media.

Sweat led a strong Eagles defensive front with eight sacks in 2024, and that's on a top of a 2022 in which he produced a career-best 11 sacks when Philadelphia was also the champions of the NFC. Sweat led the Eagles' ferocious pass-rush efforts in their Super Bowl LIX victory with 2.5 sacks and seven quarterback pressures against Kansas City Chiefs three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, both being the most of any player on the field on Super Bowl Sunday.

Sweat's career-high 11 sacks came in Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon's final season as the Eagles defensive coordinator, so there's an Eagles reunion going on out in the desert. His arrival also fills a major need: The Cardinals 30.1% quarterback pressure rate was the eighth lowest in the NFL last season. Sweat can also help out by setting the edge in the run game since Arizona surrendered 126.4 rushing yards per game in 2024, which ranked 20th in the league. His arrival signifies a strong first step in a critical offseason for the Cardinals, who have plenty of cap space to utilize.