The Houston Texans have rebounded quite nicely from a tough start to the year, and at 8-5 and winners of five straight, they look like one of the more dangerous teams in the NFL thanks in large part to the No. 1 scoring defense in the league. Their Week 15 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, are hoping to pull off a major upset and snap a five-game losing streak in the process when they head to Houston on Sunday.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 9.5-point favorites, per the latest Cardinals vs. Texans odds from DraftKings, while the total, or over/under for points scored, is 42.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Texans picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Texans on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 14

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Cardinals vs. Texans betting preview

Odds: Texans -9.5, over/under 42.5

Both teams are right around .500 when it comes to the spread this year, with Arizona 6-7 and Houston 7-6. A big difference besides the overall records is that the Cardinals are 8-5 to the Over this season while the Texans are just 3-10. That's in large part because the Texans have the NFL's best defense in terms of yards and points allowed per game, while the Cardinals' defense is among the worst in the league this season.

Cardinals vs. Texans SGP

Texans -9.5

Over 42.5

Nico Collins anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Cardinals vs. Texans score prediction, picks

The model projects another Texans win as they continue their push to win the AFC South for the third year in a row. Houston wins outright in more than 70% of model simulations, and it also covers 53% of the time. The model does like the Over, giving Over 42.5 a 'B' grade as that side hits 62% of the time.

Cardinals vs. Texans score prediction: Texans 29, Cardinals 19

