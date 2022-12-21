The Arizona Cardinals will start their third quarterback in as many weeks, as head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters Wednesday that Colt McCoy will miss the Week 16 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which paves the way for Trace McSorley to make his first career start.

McCoy suffered a concussion in the 24-15 loss to the Denver Broncos last week, and he has not yet cleared protocol. In relief of McCoy last Sunday, McSorley completed 7 of 15 passes for 95 yards and two interceptions. This season, McSorley has completed 15 of 29 passes for 166 yards and three interceptions.

McSorley was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In three career games with Baltimore, the Penn State product completed 3 of 10 passes for 90 yards and one touchdown. The Cardinals signed McSorley off of the Ravens practice squad last November, and he's been with the team ever since.

In a strange but true statistic, the Buccaneers' past two opponents have both scored 34-plus straight points on this Tampa Bay defense. Sitting at 6-8, Tom Brady has already suffered the most losses he ever has in any single season, but the Buccaneers have something to fight for in an NFC South title and playoff berth. Arizona could serve as a bounce-back spot for the Buccaneers, as the Cardinals have dropped four straight games.