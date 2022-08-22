The Arizona Cardinals are beefing up their offensive line, as they have acquired offensive guard Cody Ford from the Buffalo Bills for a 2023 fifth-round pick, per the Bills. Ford has moved around quite a bit on the offensive line over his three NFL seasons, and actually found himself benched last year. A change of scenery could be beneficial for the 25-year-old.

The Bills selected Ford with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. Likely a big reason why the Cardinals were interested in Ford is because he found success with star quarterback Kyler Murray during their time together in college. This is the second former Sooner that general manager Steve Keim has brought in via trade, as Arizona also acquired former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft.

Below, we will attempt to grade this transaction.

Bills: B

You can't say the Bills didn't give Ford any opportunities. He started 15 of 16 games in his rookie season at right tackle and all seven games in which he played in his second season at guard. Then 2021 came along and things didn't get any better.

Ford was unable to establish himself as a legitimate starter during his time in Buffalo, so acquiring a fifth-round pick in return for him is solid value. Yes, it's a miss since Ford was a second-round pick who the Bills actually traded up for in 2019, but getting a fifth-round pick in return for a lineman not in your starting lineup is good.

Cardinals: C-

The Cardinals offensive line on the interior is set with guards Justin Pugh, Will Hernandez and center Rodney Hudson, but Ford at the very least gives Arizona depth should someone suffer an injury. It's also very possible Ford's best football days are ahead of him, and reuniting with his college quarterback is something that could lead to better, more consistent play. At the same time, Ford hasn't been very good. It's just as possible this change of scenery doesn't improve his play, and the Cardinals simply threw away a pick.

It's an intriguing flier, but at the same time, a fifth-round pick is a fifth-round pick. Going back to the 2019 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams found their starting left guard in David Edwards in the fifth round! I wonder if the Cardinals could have gotten him for cheaper.