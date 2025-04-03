The Arizona Cardinals have locked up their top pass catcher. The team is signing the Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride to an extension, it announced Thursday. McBride's deal is for four years and worth $76 million extension with $43 million guaranteed, McBride's agents told ESPN.

This deal makes McBride the highest-paid tight end in NFL history in terms of both average per year salary ($19 million) and guaranteed money ($43 million). Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro Travis Kelce ($17.125 million) was the previous tight end APY leader, and Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson ($40.192 million) was the prior tight end guaranteed money leader. McBride, 25, was set to enter the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, but he is now secured in Arizona through the 2029 season.

His 111 receptions in 2024 were the fourth most in NFL history by a tight end, and his 1,146 yards receiving yards were the second most in franchise history by a tight end behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jackie Smith's 1,205 in the 1967 season. Now, Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray has his go-to-guy over the middle locked down for the foreseeable future.