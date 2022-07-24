The Arizona Cardinals are the latest team to unveil alternate helmets for the 2022 season. On Sunday, the team posted a video that gives a close look at the newest helmet, along with some player reactions and a description of the latest design.

Take a look at the black alternates:

The helmet is described as made "to compliment the alternative color rush uniform the team is releasing." The main color is referred to as "galactic black" with hints of red sparkles as an undertone.

It is "part science, part work of art."

The helmet will make its game debut on Aug. 21 during a home preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The helmet will also see game time on Oct. 9 at home against the Philadelphia Eagles and on Oct. 20 during a home Thursday Night Football game against the New Orleans Saints. The alternate helmet must be accompanied by the alternate jerseys.

Cardinals players seem to be a fan of the new look and are excited to don the helmets.

"Holy sh--" Kyler Murray said when he first saw it, adding, "Excuse my language."

Murray also called the helmet "beautiful."

Arizona star J.J. Watt is mostly concerned with how hard the helmets will hit other players.

"I like that it's new and different. It's cool. It's going to look good under the lights with the black uniforms," No. 99 said (via the team's website). "I assume it hits people just as hard as with the other helmets, so looking forward to that."

Safety Budda Baker said his favorite part of the helmet is the red sparkles, calling it "clean."

"Play good, look good, feel good for sure," Baker said.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill also chimed in, saying, "The look of this helmet is so incredibly sharp and something I know that both our players and fans will absolutely love. We are excited to showcase them this season, especially on a national stage."

The other teams that have released alternate helmets thus far are the Bears, Patriots, Panthers, Jets, Giants, Texans, Cowboys, Bengals, Saints, Commanders, Falcons and Eagles.