Cardinals vs. 49ers: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cardinals vs. 49ers football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. San Francisco (away)
Current Records: Arizona 3-4-1; San Francisco 7-0
What to Know
San Francisco is 0-6 against Arizona since October of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. San Francisco and Arizona will face off in an NFC West battle at 8:20 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium. The 49ers are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
You're bound to get a positive result if you outscore your opponent every quarter, and that's exactly how it played out for San Francisco. They put a hurting on Carolina to the tune of 51-13. RB Tevin Coleman had a stellar game for San Francisco as he rushed for 105 yards and three TDs on 11 carries. Coleman didn't help his team much against Washington two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him. Coleman scored four touchdowns overall-- his season high.
San Francisco's defense was a presence as well, and it made life painful for the quarterback and embarrassed Carolina's offensive line for a total of seven sacks for a loss of 19 yards. Leading the way was DE Nick Bosa and his three sacks.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Arizona last week, and boy were they were right. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 31-9 punch to the gut against New Orleans. RB Chase Edmonds had a rough afternoon: he rushed for eight yards on seven carries.
San Francisco's win lifted them to 7-0 while Arizona's loss dropped them down to 3-4-1. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cardinals are stumbling into the game with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 20 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Cardinals, the 49ers enter the matchup with only 224.4 yards allowed per game on average, good for best in the NFL. So the cards are definitely stacked in San Francisco's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $50.00
Odds
The 49ers are a big 10-point favorite against the Cardinals.
The line has drifted a bit towards the 49ers, as the game opened with the 49ers as an 8-point favorite.
Over/Under: 43
Series History
Arizona have won all of the games they've played against San Francisco in the last five years.
- Oct 28, 2018 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
- Oct 07, 2018 - Arizona 28 vs. San Francisco 18
- Nov 05, 2017 - Arizona 20 vs. San Francisco 10
- Oct 01, 2017 - Arizona 18 vs. San Francisco 15
- Nov 13, 2016 - Arizona 23 vs. San Francisco 20
- Oct 06, 2016 - Arizona 33 vs. San Francisco 21
- Nov 29, 2015 - Arizona 19 vs. San Francisco 13
- Sep 27, 2015 - Arizona 47 vs. San Francisco 7
