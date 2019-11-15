Cardinals vs. 49ers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC West battle as the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers face off at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. San Francisco is 8-1 overall and 3-1 at home, while Arizona is 3-6-1 overall and 2-3 on the road. This is the second meeting between the two teams in three weeks. The Niners beat the Cardinals 28-25 in Week 9. San Francisco is favored by 10 points in the latest 49ers vs. Cardinals odds, while the over-under is set at 45. Before entering any Cardinals vs. 49ers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.





San Francisco lost its first game of the season to Seattle in a memorable NFC West showdown on Monday. The Seahawks prevailed in overtime, 27-24. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered. Despite throwing one touchdown pass, he threw one interception and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.39 yards per passing attempt. However, rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel had his best game yet, recording eight catches for 112 yards.

In the first meeting between the teams, Emmanuel Sanders caught seven passes for 112 yards and a touchdown, while George Kittle hauled in six passes for 79 yards and a score. Both players are uncertain for Week 11. Kittle did not play against Seattle because of a knee injury and Sanders (ribs) was not able to finish the game against the Seahawks.

Meanwhile, Arizona was close but fell 30-27 to Tampa Bay. Arizona's defeat came about despite a great game from wide receiver Christian Kirk, who caught six passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns. One of the most thrilling moments of the game was Kirk's 69-yard touchdown reception down the right side of the field in the third quarter.

In Arizona's first meeting against San Francisco this season, running back Kenyan Drake made his Cardinals debut after being traded from Miami, and totaled 162 yards from scrimmage while rushing for a touchdown.

The 49ers enter Sunday's NFC West matchup with 13 forced fumbles, good for best in the NFL. Arizona is completely their equal in that department: the Cardinals also come into the contest with 13 forced fumbles.

