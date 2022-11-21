The NFL heads south of the border when the Arizona Cardinals face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. The teams enter NFL Week 11 off victories last Sunday, with the 49ers (5-4) beating the Chargers for their second straight victory and the Cardinals (4-6) upsetting the Rams, 27-17. This will be the fifth NFL regular-season matchup in NFL Mexico City, and these teams played in the first one in 2005, a 31-14 Cardinals victory. That was the first NFL game played outside the United States, before the NFL International Series began in 2007. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray could once again be sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Cardinals vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -9.5

Cardinals vs. 49ers Over/Under: 43 points

Cardinals vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -455, Arizona +345

SF: Niners are 48-47-1 ATS (50.5%) under coach Kyle Shanahan (since 2017)

AZ: Cardinals are 31-27-2 ATS (53.4%) under coach Kliff Kingsbury (since 2019).

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco is 3-0 against the spread in divisional games this season, and the Cardinals could have a lot of trouble moving the ball. The 49ers' defense ranks first in yards allowed (281 per game) and fourth in scoring (18 points per contest). Arizona's offense is 13th in scoring (13th) and 19th in total (334) and rushing yards (113). Cardinals quarterbacks have been sacked 27 times and face a 49ers defense that is tied for fifth in the NFL with 29 sacks. Nick Bosa has 9.5, tied for second in the league, and leads in quarterback hits with 24.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn't been lighting it up, but he is completing almost 67 percent of his passes and has thrown just four interceptions. In fact, he is 10-2 straight-up when he doesn't throw a TD pass. He is surrounded by talented players like running back Christian McCaffrey (288 total yards in three games) and tight end George Kittle (29 receptions). Receivers Deebo Samuel (576 total yards) and Brandon Aiyuk (576 receiving yards) also are part of the well-rounded offense. They face a Cardinals defense that yields 26 points per game (30th in NFL).

Why the Cardinals can cover

Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury is 18-6-2 against the spread in his career as an underdog of three or more points. The Cardinals beat the 49ers by at least a touchdown in both meetings last season, including a 31-17 victory in San Francisco in the most recent matchup. McCoy threw for 238 yards and a touchdown in last week's victory, but Murray and he were limited in practice this week. No matter who has been behind center, the Cardinals haven't been making mistakes. Only three teams have fewer than their nine turnovers, and they have 14 takeaways.

Underdogs are 83-62-4 ATS in the NFL this season and underdogs of more than four points are 48-26. Arizona has the ninth-best run defense (110 yards per game) and should make Garoppolo beat them. Cardinals receiver Deandre Hopkins, who has 396 receiving yards since returning from injury in Week 7. Rondale Moore has 41 receptions for 414 yards and has the talent to play a larger role if they are out.

