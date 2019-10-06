Cardinals vs. Bengals odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from advanced computer model

Two teams in dire need of a victory square off Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals host the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET. Cincinnati is 0-4 overall and 0-1 at home, while Arizona is 0-3-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Cardinals opened their season with a tie against the Detroit Lions, but have been blown out in their last two games, losing by a combined score of 65-30. The Bengals, meanwhile, were unable to overcome a 10-3 halftime deficit last week against the Steelers, eventually losing 27-3. Cincinnati is favored by three-points in the latest Cardinals vs. Bengals odds, while the Over-Under is set at 47. Before you make any Bengals vs. Cardinals picks and predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Cardinals vs. Bengals 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bengals have had success against the Cardinals on their home turf. In fact, the Bengals have won six of their last seven meetings against Arizona at home. In Cincinnati's lone home game this season, quarterback Andy Dalton threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns, while Tyler Boyd and John Ross combined for 234 yards receiving and a touchdown. Unfortunately for the Bengals, Ross will miss Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals after being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, have to be hurting after a devastating 27-10 defeat at the hands of their division rival Seattle. The Cardinals fell behind early and were unable to generate enough offense to mount a comeback. Kyler Murray threw for 241 yards and one interception, while rushing for 27 yards and a touchdown. Running back David Johnson was the lone bright spot for the Cardinals last Sunday, finishing with 139 all-purpose yards.

The Bengals are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games at home, but are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games overall. On the other sideline, the Cardinals are stumbling into the contest with a 1-6 record in their last seven games on the road. However, Cincinnati ranks dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game (49.5) and 30th in points per game (14.3).

So who wins Cardinals vs. Bengals? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Bengals spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.