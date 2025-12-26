Two teams with losing records will try to enter the final phase of their seasons on a high note when the Arizona Cardinals take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17.

After a 2-0 start, the Cardinals are now 3-12 and are mired in a seven-game losing streak. Last Sunday, Arizona put up a fight but it was ultimately on the wrong end of a 26-19 final score against the visiting Atlanta Falcons. The loss dropped the Cards to 2-8 in one possession games.

At 5-10, the Bengals are closing out their first losing season since 2020. But while the season as a whole has been forgettable, the Bengals have gotten encouraging play recently from some of their young defensive players. Cincinnati also has Joe Burrow back under center after he missed nine games with an injury. If there's a reason for optimism it's because the Bengals have gone 4-2 this season with Burrow, who threw four touchdown passes in last week's blowout win over the Dolphins in Miami.

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Bengals live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

FOX | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bengals -7, O/U 52.5 (via DraftKings)

Cardinals vs. Bengals: Need to know

Joe Cool. After having one of the worst games of his career, Burrow had one of his better ones last week in Miami. In his fourth game back from injury, Burrow went 25 of 32 for 309 yards in addition to his four touchdown passes. Ja'Marr Chase, the only Bengals player selected to the Pro Bowl, caught nine passes for 109 yards. Running back Chase Brown had three total touchdowns while amassing 109 all-purpose yards.

After having one of the worst games of his career, Burrow had one of his better ones last week in Miami. In his fourth game back from injury, Burrow went 25 of 32 for 309 yards in addition to his four touchdown passes. Ja'Marr Chase, the only Bengals player selected to the Pro Bowl, caught nine passes for 109 yards. Running back Chase Brown had three total touchdowns while amassing 109 all-purpose yards. Big 3. Cincinnati is a vastly better team when they have Burrow, Chase and fellow wideout Tee Higgins on the field together. The Bengals are 31-17 in games when all three players are available. Conversely, they are just 13-20 when they don't.

Cincinnati is a vastly better team when they have Burrow, Chase and fellow wideout Tee Higgins on the field together. The Bengals are 31-17 in games when all three players are available. Conversely, they are just 13-20 when they don't. Improving defense. While they are still last in the league in points allowed, Cincinnati's defense has nonetheless improved as the season has progressed. Over the past two weeks, the team has gotten interceptions from rookie Barrett Carter and 2023 third-round Jordan Battle. Against the Ravens two weeks ago, the Bengals got two sacks apiece from rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy.

While they are still last in the league in points allowed, Cincinnati's defense has nonetheless improved as the season has progressed. Over the past two weeks, the team has gotten interceptions from rookie Barrett Carter and 2023 third-round Jordan Battle. Against the Ravens two weeks ago, the Bengals got two sacks apiece from rookie linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. and 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy. Struggling offense. While their defense has been bad for most of the year, the Cardinals' offense has been pretty consistent this season in terms of scoring over 20 points per game until the past month. Over that span, Arizona has scored 20 points just once. Last week, the Cardinals scored 19 points despite rushing for 132 yards, their highest total since Week 10.

While their defense has been bad for most of the year, the Cardinals' offense has been pretty consistent this season in terms of scoring over 20 points per game until the past month. Over that span, Arizona has scored 20 points just once. Last week, the Cardinals scored 19 points despite rushing for 132 yards, their highest total since Week 10. McBride continues to produce. A Pro Bowl tight end each of the last two years, Arizona's Trey McBride has quickly a standout at his position. McBride has on pace to set new single-season highs after catching 109 passes for 1,098 yards in the Cardinals' first 15 games. He also has 10 touchdown catches, which is more than he had during his first three seasons combined.

Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, pick

The Cardinals are better than their record, so this game should be competitive well into in the second half. That being said, the Bengals should take care of business since Burrow, Chase, and Higgins are expected to all be on the field together. Brown's recent emergence should only make things easier for Cincinnati's "Big Three." Pick: Bengals, -7, Under 52.5