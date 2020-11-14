Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Arizona

Current Records: Buffalo 7-2; Arizona 5-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Arizona Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Buffalo will be hoping to continue their now four-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

The Bills were able to grind out a solid victory over the Seattle Seahawks this past Sunday, winning 44-34. Buffalo's QB Josh Allen did his thing and passed for three TDs and 415 yards on 38 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Seattle's offensive line to sack QB Russell Wilson five times for a loss of 28 yards. Leading the way was OLB A.J. Klein and his two sacks. Klein now has 2.5 sacks this year.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Arizona as they fell 34-31 to the Miami Dolphins this past Sunday. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Cardinals, who fell 26-23 when the teams previously met in December of 2016. The losing side was boosted by QB Kyler Murray, who passed for three TDs and 283 yards on 26 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 106 yards. This was the first time Murray has racked up 100+ rushing yards all year.

The Bills are now 7-2 while Arizona sits at 5-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo is third worst in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 13 on the season. To make matters even worse for Buffalo, Arizona enters the matchup with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, which is the best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cardinals are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Buffalo won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.