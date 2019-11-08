Cardinals vs. Buccaneers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 10 predictions from proven computer model

The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is 2-6 overall and 0-3 at home, while Arizona is 3-5-1 overall and 2-2 on the road. Arizona is 6-3 against the spread this season and enters Sunday's NFC matchup averaging 344.4 yards per game on offense. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 2-6 against the spread but features an explosive aerial attack, averaging 277.4 yards per game through the air, the sixth-best mark in the NFL. Tampa Bay is favored by 4.5-points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cardinals odds, while the Over-Under is set at 52. Before entering any Cardinals vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that the Buccaneers lost their fourth straight game last week, falling 40-34 to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime. Quarterback Jameis Winston completed 29-of-44 passes for 335 yards and two touchdowns in Tampa Bay's loss. Wide receiver Mike Evans also had a strong showing against the Seahawks, recording 12 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. Evans has been Tampa Bay's biggest playmaker over the last two weeks, having recorded 33 catches for 378 yards and three touchdowns during that span.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, played extremely well but fell just short of beating the undefeated San Francisco 49ers last Thursday. Running back Kenyan Drake put on a strong performance in his first outing for Arizona, racking up 110 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Drake also proved to be a lethal threat out of the backfield, recording four catches for 52 yards against San Francisco.

Two defensive stats to keep an eye on before Sunday's matchup: Tampa Bay's defense ranks first in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, giving up just 78.1 yards on average. Less enviably, the Cardinals are stumbling into this matchup with the most passing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 24 on the season.

