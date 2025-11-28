Both the Arizona Cardinals (3-8) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5) are trending in the same direction entering Week 13 despite very different records. Arizona has lost three straight, and Tampa Bay has dropped four of its last five games following a 5-1 start.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's play has dipped of late. He's thrown just six touchdowns to four interceptions over his last five games while averaging a completion percentage below 60% (58.5%) and a passing yards per game figure under 200 yards (173.4).

Still, he is Baker Mayfield and, when healthy, he has the ability to lift the team. Though he's listed as questionable following a shoulder injury he sustained against the Rams last week, coach Todd Bowles said, "He looked good today so he's trending to play."

Where to watch Cardinals vs. Buccaneers live

Date: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (try for free)

Fox | Fubo (try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Buccaneers -2.5, O/U 43.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers: Need to know

Cardinals' Michael Wilson is going off. With Marvin Harrison Jr. the last two weeks, Wilson has picked up the slack. He's caught 25 passes for 303 yards since Week 11, which are the most receiving yards in a two-game span by a Cardinals player since DeAndre Hopkins' 305 in a two-game span back in 2020.

With Marvin Harrison Jr. the last two weeks, Wilson has picked up the slack. He's caught 25 passes for 303 yards since Week 11, which are the most receiving yards in a two-game span by a Cardinals player since DeAndre Hopkins' 305 in a two-game span back in 2020. Buccaneers set to have starting running back Bucky Irving return. Irving (shoulder/foot) has been out since Week 5, but he should provide quite the impact in his return after missing the last seven games. He produced at least 95 yards from scrimmage in three of his four games played in 2025.

Irving (shoulder/foot) has been out since Week 5, but he should provide quite the impact in his return after missing the last seven games. He produced at least 95 yards from scrimmage in three of his four games played in 2025. Cardinals' Jacoby Brissett stuffing the stat sheet despite rash of defeats. Brissett may be just 1-5 as the starter filling in for the injured Kyler Murray this season, but he's putting up some huge numbers. His 80 completions across the last two games are the most over a two-game span by a Cardinals player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger. Forty-seven of those came in a Week 11 loss against the San Francisco 49ers, a figure that set the NFL regular season, single-game record. Brissett, who has 11 touchdowns to just three interceptions this season, has thrown multiple touchdowns in five of his six starts in 2025.

Cardinals vs. Buccaneers prediction, pick

The Buccaneers will ride homefield advantage, the return of Irving, rookie first-round pick wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Via Vea to a multi-score victory no matter what the state of their quarterback situation is against the lowly Cardinals. Pick: Buccaneers -2.5, Under 43.5