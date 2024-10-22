Cardinals vs. Chargers live updates: NFL scores, stats, highlights, injuries, analysis for prime-time battle

Arizona and Los Angeles face off on 'Monday Night Football'

Get your coffee ready, because we've got a game worth staying up for Monday night. In fact, the ball has already been kicked off in Arizona between the Chargers and Cardinals. 

The Chargers come to town fresh off of their impressive Week 6 win over the Broncos that got them back over .500. Los Angeles currently boasts the league's top-ranked defense, but its offense is just 25th in the league in scoring despite having one of the league's top quarterbacks in Justin Herbert. 

It's been the opposite story for the Cardinals, who have given up the fourth-most points in the NFL so far. When Arizona has had success, it's been based largely on the play of quarterback Kyler Murray, running back James Conner and rookie wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. The Cardinals need to take better care of the ball after coughing it up three times during last week's loss in Green Bay. 

Which team will come out on top? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis all evening. 

Cardinals vs. Chargers how to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 21 | Time: 9 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Stadium (Glendale, Arizona)
Live stream: ESPN+ 
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Chargers -1; O/U 44 (via DraftKings sportsbook)

Cardinals score game's first TD

Kyler Murray, despite briefly leaving, looked good on the Cardinals' fourth drive and capped it off with a 5-yard TD pass to Greg Dortch, giving Arizona a 7-3 lead. 

Murray was 5 for 5 on the drive. James Conner also made his mark on the drive with an 18-yard catch and a 14-yard run. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:52 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:52 pm EDT
 
Murray exits briefly 

Kyler Murray had to leave the game for a play after Denzel Perryman hit him around the midsection. Murray not moving as well as he usually does but just completed a quick pass to James Conner that went for 25 yards. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:46 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:46 pm EDT
 
Chargers take 3-0 lead

Cameron Dicker drills a 59-yard FG as the Chargers take a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter. Chargers haven't gotten anything going on the ground, but Herbert has been hot so far despite his lack of weapons at receiver. 

Is this sustainable? Only if the Chargers' defense continues to have the upper hand. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:42 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:42 pm EDT
 
Scoreless after 1

It just took over 30 minutes to complete the first quarter in Arizona. The story of the first quarter was two punch-outs by the Cardinals that prevented a pick on offense and a TD on defense. 

Herbert has started the game by completing his first seven passes, as the Chargers have the ball near midfield to begin the second quarter. Four of those completions have gone to TE Will Dissley. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:36 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:36 pm EDT
 
The madness continues 

The Chargers were the wrong side of another fumble on their drive drive. Jalen Reagor got behind the defense and it appeared that he was going to give L.A. an early lead. But he fumbled just short of the goal line, and Arizona gets possession after the ball rolled through the end zone. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:19 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:19 pm EDT
 
Cardinals throw a pick, but keep the ball 

A crazy sequence of events just took place on the game's opening drive. Murray threw a check down that was picked off by DT Teair Tart, but James Conner forced a fumble that was scooped up by teammate Michael Wilson. Arizona keeps the ball but lost 31 yards of ground. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:08 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:08 pm EDT
 
Cardinals to get the ball first

L.A. won the toss, but John Harbaugh deferred, so the home team will start the game with possession. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 1:01 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 9:01 pm EDT
 
Arizona's plan

The Cardinals plan to get Marvin Harrison Jr. involved in the offense early for two reasons: that increases Harrison's odds at staying in game as far as targets and production, and it should give him confidence after he left last week's game early after going in the protocol. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 12:55 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:55 pm EDT
 
Chargers going vintage

Los Angeles is opting to go with their vintage, '70s look featuring gold pants. IMO one of the best jerseys in the NFL. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 12:50 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:50 pm EDT
 
Cardinals going all-black

Arizona is rocking their all-black jerseys on prime time. The Cardinals have yet to win a game with this uniform combo. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 12:41 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:41 pm EDT
 
Cardinals inactives 

Arizona is relatively healthy heading into this game, especially with Marvin Harrison Jr. back after he left last week's game early after entering concussion protocol. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 12:27 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:27 pm EDT
 
Chargers inactives 

Los Angeles is going to be without several key players today, including one of their best players (Bosa) and top receivers (Johnston). It'll be interesting to see if Josh Palmer's targets will go up tonight with Johnston out. 

Bryan DeArdo
October 22, 2024, 12:23 AM
Oct. 21, 2024, 8:23 pm EDT

