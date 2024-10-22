Cardinals vs. Chargers score, takeaways: James Conner powers Arizona to last-second win over Los Angeles

Everyone who stayed up was treated to an entertaining game between the Chargers and Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." While scoring was at a premium, great plays certainly weren't, as the Cardinals recorded a 17-15 win after scoring the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Los Angeles (3-3) had just taken a 15-14 lead after Cameron Dicker capped off a 77-yard drive with his fifth field goal of the night. The Cardinals quickly got in field goal range, though, after Kyler Murray and James Conner connected for a 33-yard pickup. The big gain set up Chad Ryland's game-winning, 32-yard field goal.

After scoring just seven points through three quarters, Arizona (3-4) scored 10 in the game's final stanza. The first score was a 44-yard touchdown run by Murray, who also accounted for the game's first touchdown when he hit Greg Dortch for a 5-yard score in the second quarter. Murray and Conner combined to rush for 165 yards, and Conner was also Arizona's leading receiver.

In defeat, the Chargers received a herculean effort from quarterback Justin Herbert, who threw for 349 yards that included several clutch plays on third downs. He could not, however, get the Chargers into the end zone, and that was a key factor in the outcome of the game.

Here's a full breakdown of what went down in the desert.

Why the Cardinals won

It may be different sports, but Murray and Conner nonetheless evoked memories of early 2000s Kobe and Shaq on Monday night in how they combined to take over the game in crunch time.

Murray's numbers weren't great (he threw for 145 yards on 14 of 26 passing), but he made several big plays that included his eye-popping touchdown run. Conner complemented Murray's magic with 101 yards (his third 100-yard game of the season) on 19 carries. He also caught 2 passes for 51 yards.

Defensively, Arizona was physical all night, especially as a pass rush. While it gave up 395 total yards, the Cardinals' defense only allowed the Chargers to reach the red zone once. Arizona stymied Los Angeles' running game and put consistent pressure on Herbert, sacking him three times.

If there was a negative for Arizona, it was Marvin Harrison Jr.'s lack of involvement, as the rookie first-round pick caught just 3 of 6 targets for 21 yards.

Why the Chargers lost

Let's get the obvious out of the way first. The main reason why the Chargers lost was because they didn't score a touchdown and were forced to settle for five field goals.

The Chargers' lack of depth at receiver (which was even worse than usual with Quentin Johnston out with an ankle injury), an underwhelming running game (59 yards on 22 carries) and subpar pass protection were the main reasons why the Chargers never found the end zone despite Herbert's best efforts to get there.

Another big reason for the loss was the Chargers' inability to hold on to the ball on two occasions early in the first quarter. The first instance occurred when Conner stripped Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart of the ball after Tart had intercepted Murray on the game's first drive.

Not too long after that, Jalen Reagor caught a 41-yard pass before he fumbled out of the end zone, resulting in a turnover on downs.

A positive for Los Angeles was the performance of tight end Will Dissly, who led both teams with 8 receptions and 81 yards.

Turning point

Los Angeles had momentum after linebacker Khalil Mack stuffed Arizona's sneak attempt on fourth down early in the second half. The stop set up the Chargers' go-ahead scoring drive, and things appeared to be looking good for the visitors.

Undeterred, Murray quickly gave the Cardinals the momentum back on Arizona's following drive. He hit Michael Wilson and Harrison for completions of 15 and 10 yards before eluding Mack and Chargers rookie linebacker Junior Colson on his electric touchdown run that gave Arizona a 14-9 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Play of the game

No doubt about this. The night's best play belongs to Conner, who turned a short catch into a big gain that set up Ryland's game-winning field goal.

Quotable

"Can't say enough about that dude, man. He's a great teammate, great person." -- Murray said of Conner during his postgame interview with ESPN

"To me, it was a must-win game. The way we practiced, we way we approached this week, we had to get this one done. We did." -- Murray on the significance of this game

What's next

The Cardinals will travel to Miami to face a 2-4 Dolphins team that has lost four of their last five games but are hoping to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for Sunday. Tagovailoa has not played since sustaining his most recent concussion back in Week 2. Los Angeles will return home to host a reeling Saints team that has lost their last five games following a 2-0 start.