It's Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season, and it's a clean slate for each team. That includes the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, who have a mid-Sunday matchup on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

The Chargers are known as the "what if" team, always having high potential, but never quite going as far as they should. The team has made the playoffs three times in the last four years, never winning a postseason game. With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, Justin Herbert's offense should reach a new level.

Protecting Herbert will be key to a positive trajectory for the team and crucial if they want to enforce a strong run game, as McDaniel is known for. This is the first look at what should be a high-paced offense focused on moving the ball quickly and keeping Herbert's jersey clean. Pro Bowler Joe Alt says the way they've approached the run game has "been much different."

CBS Sports has the Cardinals coming in last place in their strong division and predicts they could end the year with the worst record in the league (though the Dolphins may take that honor).

They will be led by new head coach Mike LaFleur as they rebuild in Arizona. The Cardinals went 3-14 last season, the worst record in the NFC and tied for the worst in the league. Arizona had the third overall pick in this year's draft and used it to take a running back, a move not everyone agreed with, given the numerous holes on the team.

How to watch Cardinals vs. Chargers live

Mike McDaniel's offense

The Chargers replaced offensive coordinator Greg Roman with McDaniel, the former Miami Dolphins head coach. He is now working with Herbert, who has been a consistent quarterback and now may have the pieces around him to thrive. The Chargers made additions to their offensive line after having the second-most sacks (60) in the league last season. But CBS Sports gave them a C- for their free agency moves for not using their plentiful cap space effectively. One key addition was center Tyler Biadasz, who suffered a major knee injury this offseason and landed on injured reserve. Rookie center Jake Slaughter is up next for the position. The upside is that tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are healthy after missing time last year.

Cardinals defense

Arizona made numerous coaching changes this offseason, including hiring former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as head coach. The many new hires make it notable that the team kept defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, despite struggling on that side of the ball in 2025. The Cardinals' defense had similar issues this preseason in terms of points allowed. They allowed 30+ points in two preseason games, as well as in four of their last five regular-season games. Their defense allowed the ninth-most passing yards (4,128), the fifth-most passing touchdowns (31), the eighth-most rushing yards (2,158) and the fifth-most rushing touchdowns (19). The Chargers' fast-paced offense will challenge the Cardinals' defense.

Cardinals QB

This offseason, the Cardinals released former first overall pick Kyler Murray, signed career backup Gardner Minshew and drafted Carson Beck in the third round. Jacoby Brissett officially earned the QB1 role and agreed on a deal that increased his 2026 base salary by nearly $5 million. His first season with the Cardinals in 2025 had many lowlights, winning just one of his 12 starts, so Brissett's job is certainly not safe or locked in. If he struggles for multiple games, I could see the Cardinals making a change and perhaps even a big one at the trade deadline. The 33-year-old is certainly not the team's long-term solution.

Cardinals vs. Chargers pick

The Chargers should win this one. I expect to see high numbers from their offense and think we'll see a lot of wide receivers Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. Our CBS Sports experts agree, all taking the Chargers straight up.

Pick: Chargers 27, Cardinals 17