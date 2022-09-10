Who's Playing

Kansas City @ Arizona

Last Season Records: Arizona 11-6; Kansas City 12-5

What to Know

The Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs are opening their 2022 seasons against one another at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Arizona is coming off of an 11-6 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Los Angeles Rams 34-11. Kansas City advanced two rounds further, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in the AFC Conference Championship.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cardinals were third best in rushing touchdowns, finishing the 2021 season with 23. Kansas City displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they ranked third in the league in yards per game, closing the year with 396.8 on average.

The Arizona sideline is surely aware that they're the underdogs in this one. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

Odds

The Chiefs are a solid 6-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Kansas City won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.