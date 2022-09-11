AFC visits NFC in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs travel to the Grand Canyon State to battle Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday on Paramount+. The Chiefs are 4-0 in Week 1 matchups since Mahomes took over under center, but enter new territory with star wide receiver Tyreek Hill no longer with the team. Meanwhile, the Cardinals look to put a disappointing 2021 campaign and dramatic offseason in the rearview mirror. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Chiefs are six-point favorites in the latest Cardinals vs. Chiefs odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 53.5. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Chiefs vs. Cardinals

Chiefs vs. Cardinals date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Chiefs vs. Cardinals time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chiefs vs. Cardinals TV: CBS

Chiefs vs. Cardinals streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Cardinals vs. Chiefs

Before tuning into Sunday's Cardinals vs. Chiefs game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Cardinals vs. Chiefs, the model is picking Arizona to cover the spread. The Chiefs have 17 outright wins without covering the spread dating back to 2018, and the Cardinals have performed very well in season-openers under Kliff Kingsbury. While the model is predicting the favored Chiefs will still narrowly pull out a win, it is picking the home team to cover.

A lot of attention is going to be on offense, between how Patrick Mahomes drives the offense down the field without Tyreek Hill as one of his go-to targets and how Arizona makes up for an injured roster. Cardinals receiver Rondale Moore will be a game-time decision after injuring his hamstring during practice, further depleting a receiving corps that is without Antoine Wesley (hip/groin) and DeAndre Hopkins (suspension). Arizona did get some good news on Friday, however, as tight end Zach Ertz returned to practice and was running routes.

