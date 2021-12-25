The Arizona Cardinals will try to snap a two-game skid when they host the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 NFL Christmas Day schedule. The Cardinals (10-4), who were stunned by the Detroit Lions last week, are 3-0 against AFC South opponents this season. The Colts (8-6), who beat the New England Patriots 27-17 last week, are just 1-2 against NFC West opponents, but 1-0 on the road, posting a 30-18 win at San Francisco in October. This will be the 17th meeting all-time between the teams, with the series tied 8-8.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Arizona is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Cardinals vs. Colts odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 48.5. Before you make any Colts vs. Cardinals bets, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 16 of the 2021 season on an incredible 133-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.



Now, the model has simulated Colts vs. Cardinals 10,000 times and just revealed its NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Colts vs. Cardinals:

Colts vs. Cardinals spread: Cardinals -2.5

Colts vs. Cardinals over-under: 48.5 points

Colts vs. Cardinals money line: Indianapolis +115, Arizona -135

IND: Colts are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as road underdogs

ARI: Cardinals are 9-5 against the spread this season

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the league's top passers and completing 69.8 percent of his passes. He is 252-of-361 for 3,039 yards and 20 touchdowns against 10 interceptions for a 102.3 rating. He is also a threat to run and has carried the rock 70 times for 270 yards (3.9 average) and five scores. He has passed for 250 yards or more in four of the past five games, including a 32-of-49 performance for 383 yards in a 30-23 loss to the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.

His favorite target is wide receiver Christian Kirk, who leads the team with 62 receptions for 812 yards (13.1 average) and five touchdowns. He has had 14 explosive plays of 20 yards or more and has converted 37 first downs. Kirk had nine catches last week at Detroit for 94 yards and one touchdown. His best game was in the season-opener in a 38-13 win at Tennessee, when he caught five passes for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

Why the Colts can cover

Despite that, Arizona is not a lock to cover the Colts vs. Cardinals spread. That's because the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the league, having won seven of their last nine games, including two in a row. A major reason for that is the play of running back Jonathan Taylor, an MVP-candidate who leads the league with 19 touchdowns, including 17 rushing. Taylor tore apart New England's defense last week to the tune of 170 yards rushing on 29 carries (5.9 average) and one touchdown.

Carson Wentz is also having a strong season, and is one of just three quarterbacks (Kirk Cousins and Aaron Rodgers) with 20 or more touchdown passes (23) and six or fewer interceptions (six). In his only career start against the Cardinals, Wentz passed for 304 yards and four touchdowns for a 128.3 rating as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 8, 2017. In six road starts in 2021, Wentz has nine touchdowns, including eight passing, against zero interceptions for a 101.8 rating. He has two or more touchdown passes and a 100 or better rating in two of three starts against NFC West teams this year.

How to make Colts vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the total, projecting the teams to combine for 48 points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Colts during the NFL Christmas Day 2021 schedule? And which side cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Colts spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that returned over $7,000 on its NFL picks over the last six seasons, and find out.