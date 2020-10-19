Two explosive offenses are set to face off during this week's edition of "Monday Night Football," as Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. This will be somewhat like the beginning of a new era, as Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a compound fracture of his right ankle last week against the New York Giants. Andy Dalton steps up in his place, but it remains to be seen if he can keep this offensive attack humming and match the level of production Dallas became accustomed to with Prescott under center.

The Cardinals got back into the win column against the New York Jets last week after losing two straight games, but a 30-10 victory over the worst team in football isn't necessarily going to impress anyone. Arizona has yet to prove that its offense can consistently operate at a high level, and the same goes for the defense. While Kliff Kingsbury selected the athletic Isaiah Simmons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he's had a hard time trying to figure out where to play him. Simmons has only recorded seven combined tackles in his first five NFL games!

The Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Cardinals, 56-31-1, but Arizona has won four out of the past five meetings. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff of the second of two Monday games, following the Chiefs-Bills 5 p.m. kickoff (check out our gambling guide for that game right here). All odds are via William Hill Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Monday, October 19 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: ESPN | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Cardinals at Cowboys (-1)

This line has bounced all over the place, as the Cowboys were initially three-point favorites over the Cardinals. Obviously, Prescott's injury affected their odds. On Sunday night, the Cardinals reopened as 2.5-point favorites and that line has been bet all the way down to Cowboys -1.

The pick: Cowboys -1. Sometimes people flip flop on their picks, and it's better to admit it than just pretend like your mind was always made up. Plus, that's what can sometimes happen when you write a weekly predictions article on Wednesday. In that piece, I actually had the Cardinals beating the Cowboys as one of my five locks of the week, but now, I'm not feeling as confident about that. It's hard to predict how the Cowboys offense is going to look with Dalton under center, but you can't say that he doesn't have any talent to work with. Again, this is a lean, not a lock. Whenever a team is switching starting quarterbacks I wouldn't recommend throwing a bunch of money on the game.

Over/Under 55

While the line has decreased, the total has actually increased. The total was at 53.5 last Sunday, but has now risen to 55.

The pick: Over 55. Cowboys games are averaging 68.6 points per game, which is tied for the third-most through five games this century! Dallas has gone over their total in five straight home games, which is the longest active streak in the NFL. Surprisingly, the Cardinals are the only team this season that have yet to go over their total, but that's a trend I think changes tonight.

Player props

Kyler Murray

O/U 25.5 completions (Under +100)

O/U 288.5 passing yards

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +155)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under +100)

O/U 40.5 pass attempts

O/ U 43.5 rushing yards

Without a doubt, I will put money on Murray Over 25.5 completions and Over 1.5 passing touchdowns. While I'm not as sure about it, I think I'm leaning towards the Over on his passing yards as well. His interceptions prop is very interesting since the Under is juiced. Murray has thrown at least one pick in four out of five games this season, but the Cowboys have recorded just one interception all season. I'll bet on the Under and hope Murray doesn't make any stupid mistakes.

Andy Dalton

O/U 24.5 completions (Under +100)

O/U 294.5 passing yards (Over +100)

O/U 1.5 passing touchdowns (Under +130)

O/U 0.5 interceptions (Under+130)

O/U 38.5 pass attempts

We simply don't know if Dalton is going to look like Prescott in this Cowboys system. Is he going to throw three touchdowns without a problem or will Dallas try to rely on Ezekiel Elliott for the most part? I think I'll take Over 1.5 passing touchdowns and Under 38.5 passing attempts.

Other props to consider

CeeDee Lamb total receptions: Over 4.5 (-125). Is it possible Lamb is the best receiver on the Cowboys right now? He has caught at least five passes in all five games this season, and I think that's a trend that continues tonight.

First touchdown scorer: Ezekiel Elliott (+500). Elliott is the clear favorite for this prop, but I was surprised by the odds. I thought it was going to be something like +250. Go ahead and throw some on this prop.

Ezekiel Elliott and Kyler Murray to score touchdowns (+240). I think most people will agree that Elliott will find the end zone tonight -- especially considering that the offense may lean more towards him with Prescott out. As for Murray, he actually is averaging one rushing touchdown per game. The way I look at this prop, it's Murray to rush for a touchdown at +240. If you want to double down, he's at +138 for anytime touchdown scorer as well.

DeAndre Hopkins total receptions: Over 6.5 (-135). You won't see many receivers have an Over/Under of 6.5 when it comes to receptions, but Hopkins has failed to cover that line just once this season. He has caught at least 10 passes in two games this year -- including 14 against the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener. It's no secret that Dallas struggles on defense, so go ahead and take the over here.

DeAndre Hopkins longest reception: Over 26.5 (-110). Hopkins is a big-play weapon and he has played in just one game this season where his longest reception has been under 25 yards.