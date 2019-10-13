Cardinals vs. Falcons: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cardinals vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Arizona (home) vs. Atlanta (away)
Current Records: Arizona 1-3-1; Atlanta 1-4-0
What to Know
Atlanta is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.4 goals per game. They will square off against Arizona at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. The Falcons won both of their matches against Arizona last season (38-19 and 40-14) and are aiming for the same result this time around.
Atlanta's and Houston's contest last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Atlanta was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Atlanta suffered a grim 53-32 defeat to Houston. Atlanta's loss came about despite a quality game from QB Matt Ryan, who passed for 330 yards and three TDs on 46 attempts.
Meanwhile, Arizona gave up the first points against Cincinnati, but they didn't let that get them down. The Cardinals skirted past Cincinnati 26-23. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Cardinals as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Falcons going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Now might not be the best time to take the Falcons against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Arizona's victory lifted them to 1-3-1 while Atlanta's defeat dropped them down to 1-4. We'll find out if Arizona can add another positive mark to their record or if the Falcons can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Arizona's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: State Farm Stadium -- Glendale, Arizona
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $16.00
Odds
The Falcons are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Cardinals.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 52
Series History
Atlanta have won both of the games they've played against Arizona in the last five years.
- Dec 16, 2018 - Atlanta 40 vs. Arizona 14
- Nov 27, 2016 - Atlanta 38 vs. Arizona 19
