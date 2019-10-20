Cardinals vs. Giants odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 7 predictions from advanced computer simulation

Promising rookie quarterbacks will be in the spotlight when Daniel Jones and the New York Giants host Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Arizona (2-3-1) has bounced back from three straight losses to win consecutive games. New York (2-4), meanwhile, is trending in the opposite direction, dropping its last two games, albeit against tough competition from the Vikings and Patriots. New York is going off as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Giants vs. Cardinals odds after the line opened at 2.5, while the over-under is 50.5, up one from the opener. The Giants are favored at -184 on the money line (risk $184 to win $100), while the visiting Cardinals are +159 underdogs (risk $100 to win $159). Before locking in any Cardinals vs. Giants picks of your own, scope out the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model has taken into account that the Giants will get a huge boost from the return of running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) in this matchup. The promising second-year pro out of Penn State appeared well on his way to building on a huge rookie season before the injury derailed him in Week 3. New York is also expecting to have tight end Evan Engram (ankle) and running back Wayne Gallman (concussion) back in the fold.

Those reinforcements will be a welcome sight for Jones, who got a dose of reality against the Vikings and Patriots after rolling though his first two games against the Buccaneers and Redskins. The Cardinals rank 30th in the NFL in passing defense (281.2 ypg), setting up a quality matchup for Jones to potentially exploit.

Last week, Arizona slipped by Atlanta, 34-33. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray passed for 340 yards and three scores on 37 attempts. Murray ended up with a passer rating of 128.20. Murray's sharp evening set his single-game touchdown high for the entire season.

A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Giants are second-worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game, with 303.7 on average. Arizona has experienced some defensive struggles of its own, as the Cardinals are stumbling into the game with the most passing touchdowns allowed per game in the league, having given up 16 on the season.

