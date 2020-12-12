The Arizona Cardinals will take on the New York Giants in Week 14, with both teams facing pressure to pick up a victory. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals have lost three games in a row to fall to 6-6, leaving a sense of urgency ahead of this road matchup. On the Giants' side, four victories in a row have New York flying high. Still, the Giants sit in a tie for the NFC East lead, and this is a potentially pivotal matchup for both sides.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Cardinals as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 45.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Giants odds. Before you make any Giants vs. Cardinals picks, make sure you see the latest NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 20-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 14 on an incredible 116-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Giants. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds and trends for Giants vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Giants spread: Cardinals -2.5

Cardinals vs. Giants over-under: 45.5 points

Cardinals vs. Giants money line: Cardinals -145, Giants +125

ARI: Under has hit in seven Cardinals games this season

NYG: Giants are 8-4 against the spread

Latest Odds: Cardinals -2.5 Bet Now

Why the Cardinals can cover



Arizona is strong on the offensive side of the ball, ranking sixth in total offense (389.4 yards per game) and in the top 10 in scoring (27.7 points per game). The Cardinals boast a top-five rushing attack, gaining more than 150 yards per game, and Arizona ranks second in the league in both yards per carry (5.0) and rushing touchdowns (19).

Through the air, quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins form a dynamic pairing, with Hopkins near the top of the league with 85 receptions for 1,019 yards.

Defensively, the Cardinals are a top-10 team in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.9), and the Giants are not explosive offensively. New York ranks 31st in the NFL in total offense, producing just 311.8 yards per game, and the Giants are a bottom-five team in passing yards (192.1 per game), sacks allowed (33) and scoring (19.3 points per game).

Why the Giants can cover

New York is a top-10 team in the NFL in both total defense (339 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game), with a top-five mark in rushing defense (96.7 yards allowed per game) and a top-10 mark in sacks with 32. The Giants have talent at all levels of the defense as well. James Bradberry is tied for the league lead with 16 passes defended, Blake Martinez is in the top five with 111 tackles and Leonard Williams is tied for sixth in the NFL with 8.5 sacks.

New York is above-average in rushing offense, gaining 119.8 yards per game, and the Giants are also better than the average in yards per carry, churning out 4.5 per attempt.

How to make Cardinals vs. Giants picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with Murray projected to account for more than 300 total yards and Wayne Gallman projected to score a touchdown on the ground. The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick here.

So who wins Giants vs. Cardinals on Sunday? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Giants spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,800 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.

