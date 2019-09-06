Cardinals vs. Lions: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Arizona (home) vs. Detroit (away)

Last Season Records: Arizona 3-13-0; Detroit 6-10-0;

What to Know

Detroit and Arizona will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 8 at State Farm Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Last year was nothing to brag about for Detroit (6-10), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. Likewise, returning after a rocky 3-13 season, Arizona is aiming to prove that the past does not define them.

The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game. We'll see if the game is as close as the oddsmakers expect, or if one of these teams has a surprise blowout in them.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Stadium, Arizona

State Farm Stadium, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Lions are a slight 2.5 point favorite against the Cardinals.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Detroit have won two out of their last three games against Arizona.